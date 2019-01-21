Cancer research fellowship established from funds raised following death of Emma Hannigan

Funds raised for Breast Cancer Ireland since author Emma Hannigan passed away from the disease have resulted in the funding of a research fellowship.

The charity has given an update on developments in research to fight the disease.

Emma Hannigan

It found that 30 percent of women diagnosed with Breast Cancer in Ireland every year are under the age of 50.

The Emma Hannigan Fellowship was awarded to Damir Vareslija who says meeting cancer patients empowers him to make a difference.

"A lot of times scientists are hidden away in a lab and you might be working on this cancer, that cancer, but you never quite connect the dots of who you're working for and what you're working for," he said.

"We're fortunate enough, we work directly on patient samples for patients."