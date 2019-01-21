NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Cancer research fellowship established from funds raised following death of Emma Hannigan

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 12:19 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Funds raised for Breast Cancer Ireland since author Emma Hannigan passed away from the disease have resulted in the funding of a research fellowship.

The charity has given an update on developments in research to fight the disease.

Emma Hannigan

It found that 30 percent of women diagnosed with Breast Cancer in Ireland every year are under the age of 50.

The Emma Hannigan Fellowship was awarded to Damir Vareslija who says meeting cancer patients empowers him to make a difference.

"A lot of times scientists are hidden away in a lab and you might be working on this cancer, that cancer, but you never quite connect the dots of who you're working for and what you're working for," he said.

"We're fortunate enough, we work directly on patient samples for patients."


KEYWORDS

Emma HanniganBreast Cancer

Related Articles

Mega Lungs exhibit urges people to learn the symptoms of lung cancer

Lung cancer cases among women on the rise

Superfoods give patients 'false and misleading hope', says Irish Cancer Society

'Get up, dress up, show up and never give up': Family of cancer victim helping others battling disease

More in this Section

Tragedy as second man killed in tree-cutting incident in a week

14-year-old girl missing in Dublin

Man charged over hijacking bus

Business leaders and bishop speak out against bombing of Derry courthouse


Lifestyle

The more you spend on entertaining a small child, the less likely they are to enjoy it

Untying the Knot: How to divorce with love

Appliance of science: Why does my voice sound so different when recorded?

Let’s hear it for the girls: New book celebrate Cork's Scoil Mhuire

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »