News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cancer patients €2k a month out of pocket, report reveals

Cancer patients €2k a month out of pocket, report reveals
File photo
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 05:13 PM

The huge financial toll of cancer is captured in a new report which shows patients out-of-pocket by up to €2,000 a month.

As a result of the double whammy of loss of earnings and additional expenses - such as hospital car-parking charges, doctors’ fees, travel costs and higher heating bills - the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) is again calling on government to ease the financial burden of those grappling with a major disease.

The Real Cost of Cancer Report, commissioned by the Society, highlights how ongoing illness disrupts employment, leading to an average drop in income of €1,527 per month or €18,323 per annum.

In addition, cancer patients are spending an average extra cost of €756 per month, rising to over €1,000 in some cases, in relation to medical expenses that can’t be claimed back, costs associated with appointments and many other expenses that they did not have before they were diagnosed with cancer.

The report found:

  • The average cost of medicines and medical expenses was just over €261 per month
  • 1 in 10 incurred costs from hospital stays, the average was €288 per month
  • Over a quarter paid consultants’ fees at an average cost of €135 per month
  • GP charges were an additional €81 per month
  • Average costs associated with hospital visits was €291 per month

The report also found one in eight patients had additional childcare costs and 17% of those who applied for a medical card were unsuccessful. In addition, 45% of carers’ employment was affected.

ICS CEO Averil Power said people were “worrying about bills stacking up” when they should be focusing on their health.

“Most patients and often their partners are already suffering huge losses in income.

This can result in people having to choose between paying hospital charges over putting the heating on.

“It could also mean choosing to buy medication over putting food on the table. Nobody should have to make that choice," Ms Power said.

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power
Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power

She said the Society is calling on the government to take a more “compassionate" approach to cancer patients.

The report makes a series of recommendations, including a reduction in the Drug Payment Scheme threshold from €124 to €100 per month (family) and €72 (single people); abolition of prescription charges for medical card holders; abolition of the €80 inpatient charge and an immediate end to the HSE practice of referring unpaid inpatient charges to debt collectors.

The Society is also seeking reduced car parking charges for cancer patients at public hospitals, automatic access to a medical card for all cancer patients (currently only under-18s), automatic, life-long medical cards for people with a terminal cancer diagnosis and equal access to the provision of bras, prostheses and wigs.

READ MORE

Solicitor settles action after house mistakenly raided by armed gardai searching for cannabis growhouse

The research was conducted by Kantar between May and June 2019 using an online survey in which 514 people, a mix of patients and carers, participated.

Kantar managing director, David Berry said the research "clearly demonstrates the very broad range of areas in which cancer patients face new or extra financial challenges".

"The huge array of costs all add up to create a really significant and crippling burden on Irish cancer patients,” he said.

Separately, Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys has announced an €11.9m research collaboration in the field of precision oncology, supported by Science Foundation Ireland.

Precision (or ‘personalised’) medicine uses data about a person’s genes, along with additional information on their cancer, to understand the unique pathways of a disease or treatment response in that person.

It allows doctors prescribe the right treatment in a timely fashion. The research involves five Irish universities, six Irish cancer research charities, and 10 companies.

- Anyone concerned about cancer can contact the Irish Cancer Society Nurseline on 1800 200 700 or call into one of 13 Daffodil Centres in hospitals nationwide.

READ MORE

Latest: Cork roads remain closed as high tide passes without major flooding

More on this topic

World Pancreatic Cancer Day: The signs to look out forWorld Pancreatic Cancer Day: The signs to look out for

'Dickie Dip' to see men skinny dip in a bow tie to raise money for cancer 'Dickie Dip' to see men skinny dip in a bow tie to raise money for cancer

€3m bequeathed to Irish Cancer Society in 2018; Report also shows €826k paid to 7 key managers€3m bequeathed to Irish Cancer Society in 2018; Report also shows €826k paid to 7 key managers

Boy, 11, whose service dog won award now fighting cancerBoy, 11, whose service dog won award now fighting cancer


TOPIC: Cancer

More in this Section

'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital

BAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie sceneBAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie scene

DNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trialDNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trial

TD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrestTD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrest


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Last Sunday was Stir-up-Sunday. It is traditionally the day to get your Christmas baking in order.Michelle Darmody: Plan ahead to stir-up some Christmas bakes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »