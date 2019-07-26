News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cancer patient vows to keep fighting to end practice of reviewing medical cards of terminally ill patients

Cancer patient vows to keep fighting to end practice of reviewing medical cards of terminally ill patients
John Wall
By Joel Slattery
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 06:01 PM

The man with terminal cancer who twice had his medical card revoked has said that his conversation with the HSE left "more questions than answers".

John Wall made headlines this week after taking to social media asking the HSE for an explanation as to why his medical card has been revoked twice since his diagnosis of stage 4 prostate cancer two years ago.

Mr Wall from Quin, Co Clare is entitled to a medical card without a means test as his condition is certified as incurable.

After his post on social media gained traction, the HSE responded and arranged to discuss his situation.

He got his medical card back, but Mr Wall wasn't completely satisfied with the conversation.

While stressing he appreciated getting the card back, insisted that the issue should have been "pretty easy " to resolve.

"As a result of their lack of interaction, it led to a lot of issues that I've uncovered over the last week or so," he said, speaking to Jonathan Healy on Newstalk's Pat Kenny Show this morning

"There are now more questions than answers as a result of the conversations that I had with the HSE last Monday," he added.

"There is no transparency or accountability," he said of the HSE. "There are extreme changes being made unilaterally, and it would appear retrospectively, to a system that is already broken."

Mr Wall explained that he initially lost the card after a "rigorous" means test.

The HSE this week clarified that all other patients issued with a card because of a terminal diagnosis will be reviewed after six months.

Mr Wall said he want to help other people who find themselves in a similar situation.

"I am their voice," he said.

This is not something I planned, however, it is something that has happened.

"I'll gladly accept that challenge.

"Because we have come so far, I'm not going to let go," he added.

The situation arose despite a promise by Leo Varadkar when he was health minister in 2014 that the practice of reviewing terminally ill patients would end.

- You can listen to the interview in full here.

READ MORE

HSE clarification on medical cards for terminally ill patients welcomed by Irish Hospice Foundation

More on this topic

HSE clarification on medical cards for terminally ill patients welcomed by Irish Hospice FoundationHSE clarification on medical cards for terminally ill patients welcomed by Irish Hospice Foundation

Top-earning GP received €1.1m from medical cardsTop-earning GP received €1.1m from medical cards

Campaigner Vera Twomey: Little Ava now free of pharmaCampaigner Vera Twomey: Little Ava now free of pharma

Medical cards for children in families receiving domiciliary care allowance approvedMedical cards for children in families receiving domiciliary care allowance approved

John WallCancerTOPIC: Medical cards

More in this Section

Varadkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticismVaradkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticism

Gardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raidGardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raid

Gardaí investigating claims of unauthorised covert surveillance at Midlands PrisonGardaí investigating claims of unauthorised covert surveillance at Midlands Prison

Renewed appeal for missing man gardaí are 'extremely concerned for'Renewed appeal for missing man gardaí are 'extremely concerned for'


Lifestyle

Edel Lyons, 31, a former marketing executive and fashion blogger started Rag Revolution just three months ago from her bedroom in Dublin.Fashion revolution in Ireland as dress rental service tackles clothes pollution

It’s 25 years since Quentin Tarantino gave us ‘Pulp Fiction’. Chris Wasser looks back at the movie no one wanted to fund, that would go on to change cinema forever.Pulp Fiction at 25: Influence of ‘unfilmable’ film lives on

They say there’s no use crying over spilt milk. Actually, there is, Luke Rix-Standing reports.Why it really is OK to cry – a new study reveals that it helps your wellbeing

Warning: Don’t take the actor too seriously.10 amusing parenting lessons we’ve learned from Ryan Reynolds

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »