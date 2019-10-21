Cancer centre opened in Cork hospital marking €77m expansion

The opening of the new Bon Secours Cork Cancer Centre has been described as a "very positive development for Cork and the wider Munster region".

The centre was officially opened by Minister of State Jim Daly and marks the completion of the wider €77m expansion of the hospital.

It will offer the most technologically advanced radiotherapy services in the south of Ireland, through a partnership between the hospital and UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre - part of US-based academic medical centre UPMC which is affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh.

The centre will hold medical, surgical and radiation oncology all under one roof.

It has been described as a holistic cancer offering that provides integrated cancer care, including rapid screening, timely diagnosis and advanced treatment.

The redevelopment means that patients now have access to advanced radiotherapy services in Bon Secours Cork that were previously unavailable in the region.

It will also feature a state-of-the-art oncology department and an innovative onsite Pharmacy Compounding Unit, which enables preparation of specifically tailored chemotherapy for individual patients.

50 new jobs have also been created with the opening of the Cork Cancer Centre.

The centre forms part of a wider €150m investment in the Bon Secours Health System.

The redevelopment of the Cork hospital also includes 81 private rooms, 4 additional operating theatres, a new 23-bed day infusion ward and a new Critical Care Unit.

"This is a very positive development for Cork and the wider Munster region, with patients locally, who previously would have had to travel to Dublin for advanced radiotherapy services, now able to receive this critical care closer to home," said Mr Daly, Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People.

The Bon Secours Cork Cancer Centre offers care that is second-to-none in terms of state-of-the-art screening, diagnosis and treatment in the region.

"Bon Secours Cork is already renowned for the excellence and high standards of its care, and I congratulate all involved at the hospital for making this incredibly ambitious expansion a reality."

Bill Maher, Group CEO of the Bon Secours Health System, added that hospital is now "a state-of-the-art hospital that is fully equipped to offer patients best-practice, technologically-advanced radiotherapy services that were previously unavailable in the region.

"In conjunction with the wider expansion of our medical care here, Bon Secours Cork will be further able to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the people in this region and beyond.

"Part of Bon Secours Health System’s €150m investment in all our hospitals in line with our ambitious 2020 Plan, this redevelopment builds on Bon Secours’ strong tradition of combining the latest medical technologies and approaches with compassionate and personalised medical care delivering advanced medicine, exceptional care."

Harry Canning, Hospital Manager at Bon Secours Hospital Cork, described the redevelopment as "a huge milestone for healthcare in the Munster region".