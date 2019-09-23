News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

‘Canadians should forgive Trudeau’, says Varadkar

‘Canadians should forgive Trudeau’, says Varadkar
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets EU leaders in New York.
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Monday, September 23, 2019 - 11:03 PM

The Taoiseach has said people should accept the apology given by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau for wearing blackface.

Mr Trudeau has been criticised after a yearbook photo surfaced of him in brownface at a 2001 Arabian Nights costume party and two other similar incidents in which he wore dark make-up were highlighted publicly.

With elections just a month away in Canada, Mr Turdeau apologised and begged Canadians to forgive him.

Asked about the controversy, Mr Varadkar said: “Mr Trudeau has apologised. He’s given a very direct apology about those actions in the past and I think people should accept that apology.”

The Taoiseach was speaking in New York where is he addressed a special UN summit on climate change and also gave a speech at a leaders dialogue on the Christchurch call.

During his address to other leaders on cybercrime and terrorism, Mr Varadkar said an alliance of committed and diverse leaders is now needed to “counter the spread of violent extremist content” online.

He told the assembly that the Government is now preparing an Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill to regulate harmful content online and implement the EU Audio-visual Media Services Directive.

“We will also establish a regulatory authority with enforcement powers to ensure that technology companies take steps to ensure the safety of their users online,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said the European headquarters of many of the world’s largest internet service providers, including Facebook, Google, YouTube, and Twitter, are based in Dublin.

We take our responsibilities as regulators very seriously. Within the EU we are working to develop a specific framework for terrorist content to tackling the dissemination of content online.

Today, the Taoiseach will attend the opening session of the General Assembly, as well as a Leaders Lunch hosted by the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres. Tomorrow, he will represent Ireland at the UN High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

President Michael D Higgins is also in New York this week where he will give Ireland’s national statement at the general debate in UN headquarters tomorrow.

A key part of the President’s programme will be his meetings with representatives of other member states for the purpose of raising Ireland’s candidature for election to the Security Council for the term 2021-2022.

This is the final high-level week before the election in June 2020 and a crucial lobbying point for the campaign and a number of ministers are also in New York as part of this.


Leo VaradkarNew York

More in this Section

Varadkar: Hard border on island of Ireland post-Brexit will be UK’s faultVaradkar: Hard border on island of Ireland post-Brexit will be UK’s fault

West cork gardaí seek to honour young people for outstanding voluntary community work West cork gardaí seek to honour young people for outstanding voluntary community work

1,000 public sector jobs created as a direct result of Brexit, says new report1,000 public sector jobs created as a direct result of Brexit, says new report

Fermoy teens missing in forest found using infared equipmentFermoy teens missing in forest found using infared equipment


Lifestyle

A host of Irish and international writers will read on Leeside, writes Marjorie Brennan.The eight must-sees of Cork Short Story festival

He has helped numerous couples blossom on their big day and florist and wedding specialist Peter Tora had no shortage ofexperience in planning his own nuptial celebration with Brendan O’Sullivan, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Love blossoms for florist Peter and his groom Brendan

The demands of daily life do not cease upon diagnosis of cancer, says social worker Denis Spillane, who works with cancer patients of the Mercy University Hospital, and says financial worries add to their stress.Making Cents: The financial cost of a cancer diagnosis

In January of 1994, RTÉ reporter Tommie Gorman was given a diagnosis that would change his life.Examine Yourself: Getting cancer made sense of everything for Tommie Gorman

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »