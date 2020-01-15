Canadian tourist sues over fall on Dublin tourist bus

A Canadian tourist who fell down the stairs of a double decker tourist bus in Dublin when she claims it jerked after allegedly pulling in for St Patrick’s Cathedral has sued in the High Court.

Retired real estate administrator Susan Riches claims she now suffers post concussion syndrome and has regular migraines after she was propelled down the stairs, hitting her head, suffering lacerations to her face and breaking a finger.

Mr Justice Bernard Barton was told it was the 63-year-old tourist’s case that she was thrown headlong down the stairs.

She was later diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and she suffered nightmares and flashbacks and she now says she has a significant fear of stairs and escalators.

The bus operators and owners have claimed the bus had not stopped at the Cathedral but was stopped in traffic and had not reached the tour stop. They say it was an unfortunate accident but claim it was the tourist’s fault.

Mrs Riches and her husband Patrick were in Dublin for the first time on the last leg of a Trans Atlantic cruise which had started in Miami and had taken in The Azores and Irish ports.

She told the court they docked in Dublin and got a Hop On, Hop Off tourist bus on April 30, 2018.

“At St Patrick’s Cathedral I headed for the stairs. I took a step and the bus turned and jerked and I flew through the air,” she said.

“I felt the bus turned. It propelled me forward. I hit my face.

I ended up on the floor of the bus. I felt in shock and I was bleeding.

Susan Riches (aged 63) Oliver’s Road, Bobcaygeon, Ontario, Canada, has sued the owners and operators of the tourist bus, Last Bus Ltd and Citi Bus Ltd both with offices at Moorhill House, Brannockstown, Co Kildare and Park Fly Ltd and Dockstop Ltd, both with offices at South Bank House, Barrow Street, Dublin.

She has claimed the bus allegedly suddenly and without warning moved, jerked or jolted violently and she fell down the stairs.

She has claimed there was an alleged failure to have regard for the safety of passengers they ought to have known were disembarking from the bus.

She has also claimed there was an alleged failure to warn the passengers the bus was going to be further moved as they disembarked.

The claims are denied and it is contended there was contributory negligence on the part of Mrs Riches and that she should have had regard for her own safety.

In evidence, Mrs Riches said the driver did not have bandages or a phone to call an ambulance but he helped take her off the bus.

A Romanian nurse, she said, called an ambulance and she was brought to hospital. She said she was in hospital for about 13 hours until the early hours and later that day they got a flight home.

Counsel for the bus operators and owners, Finbarr Fox SC put it to Mrs Riches in cross examination that the driver communicated to passengers to remain in their seats until the bus stops.

Mrs Riches replied: “I don’t remember that. I was really taken with Dublin and the sights.”

The case before Mr Justice Bernard Barton continues on Thursday.