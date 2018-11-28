Home»ireland

Camper van, cash and luxury watch seized during searches in Dublin and Galway

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 11:14 AM

A number of vehicles, cash and documents have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau following searches across Dublin and Galway this morning.

Five residential properties and four businesses in Dublin were searched while one business premises was searched in Galway.

A Fiat Camper Van worth €100,000 was seized by the CAB today.

Among the items seized were a Fiat Camper Van worth €100,000, a VW Transporter valued at €20,000, a VW Golf worth €13,500, cash of around £3,500, and a ladies Rolex watch.

READ MORE: Man, 40s, killed after collision in Monaghan

Some documents and electronic devices were also seized.

Over the course of the operation, two people were arrested by local gardaí, one as part of a robbery investigation and one as part of an assault investigation.

Documents and a number of electronic devices are being examined by investigating officers.

Speaking today Chief Superintendent Clavin, CAB Bureau Chief said, "The CAB investigation into assets suspected of being derived from Criminal conduct is continuing and today’s search operation represents significant progress in the investigation".

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

CABDublinGalway

Related Articles

Survey shows trust in Garda remains high but less people are reporting crimes

Latest: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Derry

Call for action on youth sex offences

Worrying rise in sex offences involving juveniles in 2017

More in this Section

Status Orange warning takes effect as Storm Diana sweeps over Ireland

Player back from dead after grave mistake

Opposition: Broadband bid review a whitewash

Nurses campaign to opt out of abortion provision


Lifestyle

Civilisation takes a step forward

John C Reilly returns as Ralph in a wittier and more charming sequel

Quality and ethical clothing grows in popularity

Would you allow your partner access to your social media accounts and private messages?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »