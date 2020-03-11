News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Campaigners worried about 'impossible' situation if people in homeless shelters have to self-isolate

Fr Peter McVerry
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 10:30 AM

A homeless campaigner says dealing with coronavirus among those living in hostels and shelters will be a nightmare situation.

Fr Peter McVerry says plans are being put in place in case people need to self-isolate.

He says it is only a matter of time before a homeless person tests positive.

Some of our smaller hostels where people may have their own room, it would be easy enough to self-isolate people.

"But in the larger hostels where you could have 30 or 50 people in a hostel, and much of it in shared rooms, it is going to be impossible to isolate everybody who has been in contact with a person who has tested positive."

Coronavirus in brief

Meanwhile, the Department of Health says a blanket ban on visitors to hospitals and nursing homes because of the coronavirus outbreak is unnecessary.

Nursing Homes Ireland restricted visiting a number of days ago due to the risk posed by the virus.

The Department says social interaction is a key part of health and well-being among nursing home residents.

Elsewhere, a letter has been sent to schools across the country telling principals not to close unless they are specifically instructed to by the Department of Health.

