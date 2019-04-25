Campaigners say Government too slow in dealing with housing crisis

Campaigners have said the Government has been too slow to put measures in place to deal with the housing crisis.

They are announcing a second "Raise the Roof" protest - which will take place on Saturday, May 18 in Dublin.

The last event - organised by trade unions, housing charities and political parties - saw 15,000 people attend.

One of those behind the movement, Macdara Doyle, said they are hoping to keep the pressure on the Government.

He said: "Last October the Dáil passed a cross-party motion, which contained a number of simple measures aimed at dealing with the housing crisis.

"They were to take actions on evictions, create rent certainty, create a legal right to housing and invest in a major programme of public housing construction.

"Those measures were passed and endorsed by a majority of parties and TDs in Leinster House and we're demanding they're fully implemented."