Home»ireland

Campaigners say Catholic involvement in new National Maternity Hospital must be avoided

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 04:03 PM

Claims that services at the new National Maternity Hospital will be free from religious influence cannot truthfully be made, according to the Campaign Against Church Ownership of Women's Health.

The group are demanding an end to Catholic control over the future hospital.

The current National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin

They're outraged that the publicly funded hospital is being "gifted" to a religious organisation.

The campaign's Maria O'Connor says the Sisters of Charity also own three other Dublin hospitals. St Vincent's University Hospital, St Vincent's Private Hospital and St Michael's Hospital Dun Laoghaire.

Procedures which are forbidden by the Catholic Church such as sterilisation on demand have never been carried out in these hospitals. The evidence shows that the new maternity hospital is going to be more Catholic, not less," she said.

"This is the hospital that is to cost €350 million, taken from the public purse."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

National Maternity Hospital

Related Articles

New maternity hospital delay is an opportunity

More in this Section

Drew Harris admits he is 'not certain' that Garda issues raised in the Disclosures Tribunal have been resolved

Prison surveillance allegations 'raise serious issues which need to be addressed', says Flanagan

No change to corporation tax but big companies must pay fair share of taxes: Taoiseach

Culture Minister disgusted by vandalism: 'There is no bravery in throwing paint at a statue'


Lifestyle

These are the subtle signs of type 2 diabetes in children that all parents should know about

Gambling among children is on the rise: What parents need to know

Japan has sleeping rooms at work: Here’s why you shouldn’t feel guilty for an afternoon nap

Kanye West isn’t a fan of Kim K’s raunchy photos: How to keep jealousy out of your relationship

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »