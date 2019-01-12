NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Campaigners holding 'plant-in' to save community garden in Dublin city

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 07:59 AM
By Digital Desk staff

File image of a gardener working on an allotment. Photo: iStock

Campaigners are holding a "plant-in" at a community garden and allotments today to highlight the fact that they want to be allowed to continue to use the facility.

Members of the public will plant spring bulbs at Weaver Square Community Garden and Allotments in Dublin 8 as a "gesture of hope that the garden will be allowed to continue".

Plans have been unveiled for the site to be replaced with social housing units.

Samantha McCaffrey, one of the organisers, says they hope planners may reconsider.

"[It has been] eight years of growing, planting, getting to know each other.

"We are all locals, most of us in apartments with no gardens, in an area that has the lowest level of green space in the city, so we really value it," she said.


KEYWORDS

Plant InDublinAllotmentGarden

Related Articles

Beat those cravings: A timely eye on the gardener’s waistline

How to extend flowering season in your garden by staggering bulb planting

Perhaps we’re bird-brained for giving this heron such care

Feathered friends opt for same-sex nests

More in this Section

Fire at Leitrim hotel earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation

DUP stands firm on backstop opposition after ‘robust’ talks with Simon Coveney

Woman, 30s, dies in Donegal crash

Munster star Murray slams claims he failed drugs test


Lifestyle

Bake with Michelle Darmody: fruits of the chilli plant

Restaurant Review: Grano Ristorante

A new look for a brand new year

This much I know: Musician Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »