News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Campaigner who raised over €600k for motor neuron research dies aged 55

Campaigner who raised over €600k for motor neuron research dies aged 55
By Denise O’Donoghue
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 10:39 PM

A priest who raised awareness for motor neurone disease following his own diagnosis has passed away.

Fr Tony Coote died yesterday after being diagnosed with motor neuron disease in February 2018. He was 55.

"Tony showed all of us how strength can be witnessed even in the face of human weakness. His courage leaves all of us more humble," said Archbishop Diarmuid Martin.

Fr Coote was the administrator of Mount Merrion and Kilmacud parishes in south Co Dublin.

He raised funds for research into the condition, including a 550km walk from Letterkenny, Co Donegal to Ballydehob, Co Cork last year.

He helped raise €600,000 for motor neurone research and his mammoth walk was captured in an RTÉ documentary.

"From the moment he was diagnosed, Father Tony Coote not only bore his illness with tremendous dignity, he also became a tireless advocate for everyone living with MND," said CEO of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Roisin Duffy.

"His decision to travel 550 kilometres from Donegal to Cork last year was testament to his resilience and determination. The €600,000 he raised is already making a real impact on Ireland’s MND community.

"To Father Tony’s family and wide circle of friends, we at the IMNDA offer our deepest sympathies at this difficult time. We pledge to honour his memory, and continue to support his vision for a world free of MND."

A fundraising 5km walk will take place in Dublin's Phoenix Park on September 14 inspired by Fr Coote's charity walk.

Fr Coote's memoir, Live While You Can, was published in recent months.

He was conferred with an honorary degree at UCD in December last.

READ MORE

Man arrested and firearms seized in Co Monaghan

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

‘We just go out and pick what we need for dinner’‘We just go out and pick what we need for dinner’

Strictly’s Anneka Rice excited to be pain free after steroid injectionStrictly’s Anneka Rice excited to be pain free after steroid injection

Fr Tony CooteMotor Neuron Disease

More in this Section

Cork apartment block project increased by four floors after consulting An Bord PleanálaCork apartment block project increased by four floors after consulting An Bord Pleanála

Councillors call on government to act on ‘new working homeless’Councillors call on government to act on ‘new working homeless’

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to 'serious sexual assault' in Cork cityGardaí appeal for witnesses to 'serious sexual assault' in Cork city

French fishing boat detained off Cork coastFrench fishing boat detained off Cork coast


Lifestyle

Claudine Keane is a breath of fresh air. The columnist, model and wife of the famous Ireland goalscorer Robbie Keane leads what the media likes to describe as a glamorous jet-set life.Focus on nutrition for Claudine Keane

It’s a big day – for you and them!Sending your child to school for the first time? What you might be feeling and how to cope

The recent FIFA Women’s World Cup France was a game changer for football. As the series progressed, the players gained huge traction with supporters for their skill, drive and guts. A record 750 million watched on TV. Channelling the excitement, sports pundits are predicting a brave new world where superstar female soccer players are awarded the same terms and conditions as their male counterparts.'Women footballers don’t have the financial security that the men have'

Brenda Mellett, Child Health Programme development officer, Midwest Community HealthcareWorking life: Child Health Programme development officer Brenda Mellett

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »