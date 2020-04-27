News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Campaigner Raymond McCord loses court action over border poll

Campaigner Raymond McCord loses court action over border poll
By Press Association
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 05:36 PM

Anti-Brexit campaigner Raymond McCord has lost a Court of Appeal action against the Government over the Northern Ireland border.

He claimed the Northern Ireland Secretary’s failure to set out circumstances in which he would direct the holding of a poll on unifying both parts of the island breached constitutional issues.

Mr McCord has taken a series of separate proceedings concerning the alleged impact of EU withdrawal on the peace process and the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The court said: “We consider that it is for the respondent to decide what is, or is not relevant to the decision-making process depending on the prevailing circumstances.”

The court said there was no requirement for a policy in either the 1998 Belfast Agreement or in the legislation enacting it, the Northern Ireland Act.

“Rather the exercise of those powers involve political judgment in the context of differing and unpredictable events.

“Accordingly, the court considered that a flexible response is required in accordance with the interpretative approach to the Northern Ireland Act.”

It said the Government’s discretion to direct the holding of a border poll was “unqualified”.

Mr McCord’s 22-year-old son, Raymond junior, was murdered by the Ulster Volunteer Force loyalist paramilitary organisation in Belfast in 1997.

The victims’ campaigner has expressed concern about the impact of Brexit on the peace process (Brian Lawless/PA)
The victims’ campaigner has expressed concern about the impact of Brexit on the peace process (Brian Lawless/PA)

The victims’ campaigner has expressed concern about the impact of Brexit on the peace process.

Last September Mr McCord’s legal action challenging the legality of a no-deal exit was dismissed.

His lawyers were also allowed to speak at the Supreme Court as part of a case arguing that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

READ MORE

Cancelled Rose of Tralee festival a €10m blow to local economy

The trial judge in the lower court concerning this Court of Appeal case said it was clear that a border poll in Northern Ireland to produce the outcome of a united Ireland would have to be replicated by a vote producing the same outcome in the Republic.

In a written summary of the judgment, the Court of Appeal said: “The court agreed with the trial judge that there is such an inter-relationship which must involve both governments and that any decision as to the holding of a border poll will involve extremely complex political considerations and if not carefully handled, taking account of prevailing circumstances, could give rise to great instability.”

It said the law did not specify any matter which should be taken into account or anything which should be disregarded in deciding to call a poll.

“The exercise of discretion must be preceded by the respondent’s assessment of the prevailing circumstances which have and will change over time.”

That discretion must be exercised honestly and based upon the Government’s assessment, using political judgment, of whether a border poll was in the public interest, the court added.

It dismissed the appeal.

READ MORE

Fears for vulnerable children as Tusla referrals drop by third

More on this topic

Bank entitled to repossession of Dublin 4 apartment owned by bankrupt Cork businessman Bank entitled to repossession of Dublin 4 apartment owned by bankrupt Cork businessman

Body-on-the-beach axe murderer fails in appeal against conviction Body-on-the-beach axe murderer fails in appeal against conviction

High Court confirms appointment of examiner to CityJet in effort to save 417 jobs in DublinHigh Court confirms appointment of examiner to CityJet in effort to save 417 jobs in Dublin

Judge grants emergency barring order against 'volatile' husband after threat to kill wifeJudge grants emergency barring order against 'volatile' husband after threat to kill wife


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Border pollBrexitRaymond McCordTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'

Domestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for helpDomestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for help

More than 700 new cases of coronavirus as deaths rise by 26More than 700 new cases of coronavirus as deaths rise by 26

Cemeteries reopen as NI adjusts lockdown restrictionsCemeteries reopen as NI adjusts lockdown restrictions


Lifestyle

If the virus is not there now then it’s not getting there: Simple as that. Only four of Carbery’s Hundred Isles can claim to be populated, with Heir Island off Cunnamore Head one of them.Free from Covid-19: Life springs eternal on Heir

Our gardens serve them well but the benefits come at a price. Chief among the threats to wild creatures is the domestic cat. It kills countless birds.Richard Collins: Domestic cats are one of the deadliest predators

On a similar note, last week I had several requests for store cupboard recipes — now that we have more time on our hands we’ve been digging deeper, ransacking our cupboards and finding some long forgotten, weird and wonderful stuff.Darina Allen: Cooking from the Pantry

Beat the Chasers and Jojo Rabbit are among today's top picksMonday's TV Highlights: Beat the Chasers and Jojo Rabbit are among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »