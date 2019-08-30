News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Campaigner in Northern Ireland vows to continue legal bid to block prorogation

Campaigner in Northern Ireland vows to continue legal bid to block prorogation
By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 02:47 PM

A victims campaigner in Northern Ireland has vowed to pursue a legal bid to block the suspension of Parliament.

Raymond McCord’s case did not proceed in Belfast High Court on Friday morning as he had anticipated.

Northern Ireland’s top judge – Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan – instead told Mr McCord that if he wanted to press the matter a judge would decide on Monday if the case should be heard later next week.

Outside court, Mr McCord said: “We are still going to pursue an injunction next week for Boris Johnson to reverse the advice he gave to the Queen.”

The barristers are emphasising this morning that's there's very little time in it. Boris Johnson knows that himself. I think he's trying to use the lack of time for his own advantage

The campaigner, whose son Raymond Jnr was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997, is already taking judicial review proceedings against the Government to prevent a no-deal Brexit, claiming a disorderly exit would damage the Northern Ireland peace process.

The hearing on that wider issue is still listed to take place on September 16.

Friday’s proceedings at Belfast High Court centred on whether it was necessary to have a separate hearing on the injunction bid ahead of the full hearing on the no deal Brexit challenge.

The hearing took place minutes after a similar legal challenge aimed at stopping the suspension of Parliament was dismissed at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

A cross-party group of MPs and peers filed a petition at Scotland’s highest civil court earlier this summer aiming to stop the Prime Minister being able to prorogue Parliament.

The bid for an interim interdict to halt prorogation was dismissed in Edinburgh, with matter instead to be considered at the full hearing on the matter on September 6.

Raymond McCord and his lawyers outside the court (Brian Lawless/PA)
Raymond McCord and his lawyers outside the court (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sir Declan referenced the decision in Scotland as he questioned whether there was a need for a discrete interim relief hearing on the suspension issue in Belfast ahead of Mr McCord’s wider case being heard.

Mr McCord’s lawyer, Ronan Lavery QC, said the case in Northern Ireland was more pressing.

“This is because of the obvious turmoil that would be created here if there’s a no-deal Brexit,” he said.

Mr Lavery made an apparent reference to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s unguarded comments in Helsinki – when he suggested Brexit was the reason for prorogation – as he questioned whether there was a “smoking gun” revealing the Government’s rationale for suspension.

“There were events yesterday when we had a Cabinet minister giving the game away,” he told the judge.

Sir Declan suggested it would be more appropriate to hear legal arguments on the case once Parliament returned, and it became clear how MPs would respond to Mr Johnson’s move.

“Every morning you wake up and there’s something new that has occurred here,” he said.

Dr Tony McGleenan QC, representing the Government, questioned the need to proceed with an interim relief hearing given the decision in the Scottish capital.

“I don’t see any Northern Ireland specific aspects for interim relief articulated here,” he said.

We have different points, the Scottish people in their argument there’s no mention of the Good Friday Agreement, which is a big point here for us

Sir Declan told Mr McCord’s lawyers to apply to the judge hearing the wider case if they still wanted to have an injunction hearing before the September 16 court date.

He said if the judge granted their request, the interim relief hearing could happen on Friday September 6.

Outside, Mr McCord said it was important to hear the case as soon as possible.

“There’s a time factor in this,” he said.

“The barristers are emphasising this morning that’s there’s very little time in it. Boris Johnson knows that himself. I think he’s trying to use the lack of time for his own advantage.”

Mr McCord insisted the Scottish case was different to his.

“We have different points, the Scottish people in their argument there’s no mention of the Good Friday Agreement, which is a big point here for us,” he said.

He branded Mr Johnson’s decision “undemocratic”.

“We have got a Prime Minister who wants to force Brexit through with no deal,” he said.

“He also has decided to help him do that to bring in a scheme and system and his own ways of suspending Parliament.

“People have said it has happened before – not for the length of time and not for the same reasons. This is a Prime Minister who will do anything to get his own way without concerns for the people of Northern Ireland and the peace process.”

READ MORE

Latest: Boris Johnson could face day in court to explain reasons for suspending Parliament

- Press Association

More on this topic

Business Minister: Companies should prepare for 'worst possible' Brexit scenarioBusiness Minister: Companies should prepare for 'worst possible' Brexit scenario

‘Hundreds of thousands’ expected at disruptive protests over prorogation move‘Hundreds of thousands’ expected at disruptive protests over prorogation move

Coveney tells Raab to produce viable alternatives to backstopCoveney tells Raab to produce viable alternatives to backstop

Latest: Boris Johnson could face day in court to explain reasons for suspending ParliamentLatest: Boris Johnson could face day in court to explain reasons for suspending Parliament

BrexitRaymond McCordTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Pregnant woman charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley granted bailPregnant woman charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley granted bail

Aer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on boardAer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on board

M7 speed restrictions should be lifted by end of SeptemberM7 speed restrictions should be lifted by end of September

Coveney accuses Johnson of being 'totally unreasonable' in Brexit backstop rowCoveney accuses Johnson of being 'totally unreasonable' in Brexit backstop row


Lifestyle

A doctor offers guidance for parents on talking to kids about how social media might be making them feel. By Lisa Salmon.Ask an expert: Could using social media be affecting my daughter’s mental health?

From toddlers to OAPs, everyone will feel the mental benefits of walking — our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day, writes Dan MacCarthy.Our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk - the mental benefits of walking

The G7 have offered aid to Brazil to combat fires in the ‘lungs of the earth’ and this has been a year of increased consciousness of the climate crisis, writes Andrew Hammond.There is climate hope, despite Amazon crisis

Ruth Kirkpatrick will never forget her first journey to the island’s storytelling festival, which begins its 25th edition today, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.The rocky road to Cape Clear’s storytelling festival

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »