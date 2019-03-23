NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'Campaigner, activist and strong advocate for women’s healthcare': Tributes paid to Philomena Canning who has died

Philomena Canning
By Joel Slattery
Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 01:30 PM

Philomena Canning, the independent midwife who had been ovarian battling cancer has died.

Ms Canning had earlier this month settled a High Court action with the HSE after suing them for the wrongful suspension of her licence to practice in 2014 which she says ultimately forced her out of midwifery.

She settled the case so she could access funds to pay for the anti-cancer drug, Pembro.

“This is a day of vindication for me – the first day in almost four-and-a-half years where I have woken without a shadow over me; the shadow of having been wronged," she told the Irish Examiner at the time.

"I have the peace of mind I longed for.”

Since news broke of her death, tributes have been pouring in.

"So saddened to hear of the death of Philomena Canning - campaigner, activist and strong advocate for women’s healthcare. Rest in peace," tweeted the National Women's Council of Ireland.

