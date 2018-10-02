Home»Breaking News»ireland

Campaign reveals drug users nationwide are travelling to Dublin to buy drugs

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 09:40 AM

It has been revealed people are travelling by train from across the country to Clondalkin in Dublin to buy crack cocaine and other drugs.

Safe Ireland is running an outreach service at the Fonthill Road station in an attempt to educate and encourage people to use drugs in a safer way.

The campaign has been launched by the Clondalkin Drugs and Alcohol Force, the Gardaí and Irish Rail.

Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Mark Ward, said the first step to change is getting users to engage.

Mr Ward said: "So the hardest part is to get people to engage with services, but once drug users start to engage with services that's when you can see changes happening.

"That is when you can see positive changes in their lives that they can make, that would obviously benefit them and benefit society as a whole."

Jennifer Clancy, Coordinator at the Drugs and Alcohol Force, explains where the drug users are coming from.

She said: "The majority of people who are disembarking at Clondalkin were not from Clondalkin. They were from other parts of Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Galway, Cork, the Midlands and we didn't have people from Northern Ireland who were obviously coming to Clondalkin to purchase drugs.

"So we wanted to make sure that, because they are so vulnerable, to get them into services so that we could provide support for them."

