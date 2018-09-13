Home»Breaking News»ireland

Campaign plans protest as one million people remain on hospital waiting lists

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - 01:48 PM

Almost one million people are on hospital waiting lists.

Campaigners are warning the healthcare crisis can be seen in overcrowding and understaffing.

The Still Waiting Health Campaign is holding it's first national protest on October 6 ahead of Budget 2019.

Chairperson Cyril Brennan says they're fighting to get the Government's Sláintecare plan implemented in full.

"Political manoeuvring and the political ambition is not there to implement Sláintecare," said Mr Brennan.

"I believe there's ideologies there that surpass the Sláintecare [report]. Sláintecare was supposed to remove the politics from healthcare but obviously, that's not going to happen if the Government are only going to cherry-pick certain elements of Sláintecare.

"They're great at picking elements out of other reports when it comes to closing services but when it putting in services and investing money, they're not as keen to implement them."

