Campaign for more affordable and social housing launched

The country's leading housing organisations have launched a new campaign for more social and affordable housing.

The Housing Alliance, which is made up of six separate housing bodies, has said it can deliver more homes, at scale, to help the State meet its social and affordable housing commitments.

Chair of the Alliance, Declan Dunne, said that the housing crisis is one of the most acute problems facing society.

There are many people who don't qualify for social housing and can't access mortgages.

"So those people need a to have access to a sustainable, affordable rental or cost rental scheme which would allow them access properties at a rent that's affordable for them."