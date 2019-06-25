News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Camogie All-Star Ashling Thompson avoids criminal conviction; will pay €3,500 to family refuge charities

Ashling Thompson. Picture: Cork Courts Limited
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 02:50 PM

Camogie All-Star camogie player Ashling Thompson avoided criminal convictions for assaulting two young women at a nightclub in Cork on her undertaking this afternoon to pay €6,000 to family refuge charities and to cover witness expenses.

Ms Thompson previously faced sentencing today.

Judge Con O’Leary said: “If paid it will disappear. No convictions. It disappears into a fog. There is no Probation Act, no strike-out. It can only be re-entered if the money is not paid (by September 30).”

Ashling Thompson entered pleas of guilty through her solicitor, Eddie Burke, to charges of assaulting Aoife O’Flaherty and Jennifer Coakley on February 25, 2018, at Secret Garden, Rearden’s, Washington Street, Cork.

€1,000 is to be paid to Cuan Lee, €2,500 to Edel House and expenses of €2,000 to Ms Coakley and €500 to Ms O’Flaherty.

