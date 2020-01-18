Cameron Blair: The sixth violent Cork killing since July

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a student was stabbed to death at a house party in Cork.

Cameron Blair, 20, was killed at a house on the Bandon Road on Thursday night and a murder investigation has been launched.

Gardaí are urging anyone who was in the area between 8pm and 10pm that night to come forward.

Yesterday, a post-mortem was carried out on Cameron as the investigation into his death continues.

No arrests have been made in the case yet.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Justice Jim O'Callaghan says the party wants to extend the firearms act to include knife possession:

"We've seen already last year that there was a whole series of fatal stabbings in Ireland that resulted in the deaths of very many young men.

"Anyone who is found in possession of a weapon for the purpose of trying to harm another would face a maximum sentence of 10 years, increasing it from what is at present the law at five years," he said.

The killing of Cameron Blair is the sixth violent death in Cork since July.