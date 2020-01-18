News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cameron Blair: The sixth violent Cork killing since July

Cameron Blair: The sixth violent Cork killing since July
Cameron Blair
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 10:30 AM

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a student was stabbed to death at a house party in Cork.

Cameron Blair, 20, was killed at a house on the Bandon Road on Thursday night and a murder investigation has been launched.

Gardaí are urging anyone who was in the area between 8pm and 10pm that night to come forward.

Yesterday, a post-mortem was carried out on Cameron as the investigation into his death continues.

No arrests have been made in the case yet.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Justice Jim O'Callaghan says the party wants to extend the firearms act to include knife possession:

"We've seen already last year that there was a whole series of fatal stabbings in Ireland that resulted in the deaths of very many young men.

"Anyone who is found in possession of a weapon for the purpose of trying to harm another would face a maximum sentence of 10 years, increasing it from what is at present the law at five years," he said.

The killing of Cameron Blair is the sixth violent death in Cork since July.

    Violent deaths in Cork since July
  • 64-year-old Frankie Dunne was killed on December 28. His dismembered body was found on the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Rd
  • Timmy Hourihane, a former chef from Bantry, died after an assault on Mardyke Walk in the early hours of October 13. He was found close to his burning tent, with severe injuries.
  • James Duncan, from Knocknaheeny, died in October, six weeks after being injured in an assault on St Patrick’s St on September 12.
  • 55-year-old Paul Jones was found dead in his home on Bandon Rd in September. His son found him dead after going to his home when he could not get in contact with him.
  • Two-year-old Santina Cawley died at CUH on July 5, hours after she was rushed there with serious injuries from an apartment on Boreenmanna Rd.

'Every parent's worst nightmare' - Community in shock following killing of Cork student

