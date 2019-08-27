Calls to SVP for help with school costs up 4%

As more parents turn to the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) for help with school costs, the use of digital devices in school, and their cost impact, should be examined, according to the charity.

The SVP received between 250 to 300 calls from worried parents per day last week and the charity has recorded a further 4% increase from families struggling with the cost of education this summer.

Traditionally, the charity has received requests for help to fund digital devices from households who have a family member with additional educational needs, according to SVP National President Kieran Stafford.

“In more recent times our members have noted an increase in requests from parents where the use and purchase of digital devices are mandatory. In most cases, there is no financial support in place to help parents meet the costs of equipment and software which can be between €500 and €800,” said Mr Stafford.

The charity is now calling on the Department of Education and Skills to establish a working group to examine the use of digital devices in schools, including their cost impact.

“Access to education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty but if children don’t have the right materials for learning or if they feel different from their peers, that has a really big impact on their progression and experiences in school," Mr Stafford said.

We strongly believe that all children should have access to quality, free primary and secondary education.

In 2017, SVP spent €3.6m on education, supporting children and young people at pre-school, primary, secondary and third level, as well as supporting further education and training, second-chance education, and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for the people it assists.

SVP policy officer, Marcella Stakem, said: “If school books were free, it would significantly reduce the financial stress placed on parents and ensure that all pupils, irrespective of the household income, could access the educational resources required to participate and progress with their education."

"The same benefits would apply by eliminating voluntary contributions," Ms Stakem added.