News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Calls to SVP for help with school costs up 4%

Calls to SVP for help with school costs up 4%
By Jess Casey
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 12:01 AM

As more parents turn to the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) for help with school costs, the use of digital devices in school, and their cost impact, should be examined, according to the charity.

The SVP received between 250 to 300 calls from worried parents per day last week and the charity has recorded a further 4% increase from families struggling with the cost of education this summer.

Traditionally, the charity has received requests for help to fund digital devices from households who have a family member with additional educational needs, according to SVP National President Kieran Stafford.

“In more recent times our members have noted an increase in requests from parents where the use and purchase of digital devices are mandatory. In most cases, there is no financial support in place to help parents meet the costs of equipment and software which can be between €500 and €800,” said Mr Stafford.

The charity is now calling on the Department of Education and Skills to establish a working group to examine the use of digital devices in schools, including their cost impact.

“Access to education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty but if children don’t have the right materials for learning or if they feel different from their peers, that has a really big impact on their progression and experiences in school," Mr Stafford said.

We strongly believe that all children should have access to quality, free primary and secondary education.

In 2017, SVP spent €3.6m on education, supporting children and young people at pre-school, primary, secondary and third level, as well as supporting further education and training, second-chance education, and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for the people it assists.

SVP policy officer, Marcella Stakem, said: “If school books were free, it would significantly reduce the financial stress placed on parents and ensure that all pupils, irrespective of the household income, could access the educational resources required to participate and progress with their education."

"The same benefits would apply by eliminating voluntary contributions," Ms Stakem added.

READ MORE

IMO say 'no evidence' waiting lists would improve if private patients banned from public hospitals

More on this topic

Consent classes for post primary students to be launched following university successConsent classes for post primary students to be launched following university success

Fianna Fáil: Government should be 'upfront' over future delays to plans for new schoolsFianna Fáil: Government should be 'upfront' over future delays to plans for new schools

McHugh tells schools to offer special placesMcHugh tells schools to offer special places

'Available Places' scheme for students who didn't accept CAO offer today opened'Available Places' scheme for students who didn't accept CAO offer today opened

TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

'Dangerous and reckless' to suggest border attacks influence government policy, says Martin'Dangerous and reckless' to suggest border attacks influence government policy, says Martin

Simon Harris faces showdown with TDs over HSE planSimon Harris faces showdown with TDs over HSE plan

Prepare for the worst, minister tells Irish companiesPrepare for the worst, minister tells Irish companies

Plan to encourage homeless people to relocate out of DublinPlan to encourage homeless people to relocate out of Dublin


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps says it’s time to bail out that household water waste before further changes to water policy sink your plans with a major bill.How to pour energy into being water wise

When life gives you lemons, is it okay to not make lemonade? Donal O’Keeffe talks with the co-author of a self-help book.Squeezing the most out of life

There are so many decisions and new experiences facing first-year students in the next few months, it would be easy to become overwhelmed. From where to live, who to live with, what clubs to join. And that’s all before you even get to grips with the academic side and how drastically it differs from school.Making Cents: Work out your budget for the college year ahead

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »