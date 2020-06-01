Calls to single-parent helpline double in lockdown

Calls to a helpline for one-parent families have almost doubled as many parents struggle with life in lockdown.

One Family's AskOneFamily helpline recorded an 84% increase in calls compared to the same period last year.

The charity provides support for people parenting alone, sharing parenting, and those separating.

Since the public health restrictions began in March, more parents began calling the helpline to discuss new and challenging issues.

Access to shops with children remains a big concern for parents as well as access or contact arrangements for separated parents.

The helpline also received calls from parents who were worried about child maintenance payments and guardianship issues.

There were numerous calls about social welfare payments and money worries following the loss of employment due to Covid-19.

One Family chief executive Karen Kiernan said that as soon as the restrictions were announced, all of the charity's parenting and counselling services were made available by telephone and online.

“We rolled out new services such as parent and toddler groups and coffee morning via Zoom to combat social isolation and provide practical support to parents,” said Ms Kiernan.

The expanded helpline includes specialist support to help parents deal with changes to their children's behaviour and other parenting issues.

Ms Kiernan said the calls reflected the results of their recent survey, with 42% of parents worried about access issues during the lockdown and 65% worried about what would happen to their child if they got sick.

One Family has also found some retailers have ignored government advice to apply a common sense approach and allow children into shops.

Mr Kiernan said that while responsible retailers had changed their policies others had ignored government advice on allowing small family groups, including children, to shop together.