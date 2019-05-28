NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Calls to re-introduce pick up and luggage charges at Dublin Airport

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 01:18 PM

There are calls to re-introduce pick up and luggage charges at Dublin Airport.

It comes as the DAA makes an effort to improve the service for passengers.

In 2006, the pickup charges and luggage fees were scrapped by the taxi regulator.

Today there are calls to bring those charges back to better serve passengers leaving the airport.

It comes as the airport launches a consultation process aimed at improving the taxi service.

Irish Taxi Drivers Federation President Joe Herron said the system had worked well.

"Pick up at the airport was there to help pay the cost of the taxi travelling empty out to Dublin Airport," said Mr Herron.

"That's all it was. Nobody objected to it. It worked well for 30 years."

He said for many taxi drivers it is not worth their time driving out to the airport when they are busy around town.

"Why would drivers drive all the way out to Dublin Airport and just get the same mileage charge for passengers from the airport as they get around town?

"Plus, they'd have driven out [with the car] empty."

Earlier this month Twitter Ireland's Managing Director Sinead McSweeney slammed the service at the airport with others on social media following suit.

This week it was confirmed that the National Transport Authority are hoping to roll out a 24-hour service at the airport by the end of the year.

