News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Calls to fast-track Munster opening as Covid-19 cases fall

Calls to fast-track Munster opening as Covid-19 cases fall
File photo
By Neil Michael
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 06:00 AM

There are calls for Munster to be opened up at a much faster rate for the sake of tourism in the region.

They follow the latest statistics which show there has been a massive drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases across the province.

Compared to the first seven days in May when there were 177 new cases in Munster, there were just 16 in the first seven days of June.

June 6 and June 7 were the second and third days since May 1 when there was no new cases recorded in Munster. May 27 was the first day.

Cork South-West TD Michael Collins said: “There is no doubt Munster needs to be opened up because people are getting very angry about what is happening. The latest figures prove to me we need to open up much quicker.

“The figures are right down for Cork but businesses are hemorrhaging left right and centre."

Calls to fast-track Munster opening as Covid-19 cases fall
Independent TD Michael Collins at Leinster House on Kildare Street , Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Under the current Phase 2 restrictions, pubs and restaurants are still closed, there is a two metre physical distancing and tourists still have to self-quarantine for two weeks after coming into the country.

Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford have consistently recorded no more than five - and in many cases zero - new cases each day since May 11.

Kerry is longest without a new case, with the last 14 days in May and first six in June all clear.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae said: “Pubs and restaurants need to be opened at the end of June not later, as is planned by the government.

“They need to give tourism some kind of chance to capitalise on the domestic tourism market before it is too late. Businesses have paid a huge penalty so far and now they are being penalised even more.

“I don’t understand why we have to wait for Dublin to open up when it is very obvious cases in Munster are so low.” 

More on this topic

Widespread face mask use could shrink ‘R’ and stop second Covid-19 wave – studyWidespread face mask use could shrink ‘R’ and stop second Covid-19 wave – study

Stoke call off friendly after Michael O’Neill tests positive for Covid-19Stoke call off friendly after Michael O’Neill tests positive for Covid-19

Businesses say insurance issues are hampering their reopening effortsBusinesses say insurance issues are hampering their reopening efforts

Archbishop Eamon Martin: Covid-19 devastated parish finances Archbishop Eamon Martin: Covid-19 devastated parish finances


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up