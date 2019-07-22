Calls to ban sale of e-cigarettes to children

The Government is being urged to ban the sale of e-cigarettes to children.

Irish doctors and consultants are calling for new research into the effect of 'vaping' on children's health.

Dr Des Cox from the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland says e-cigarettes are becoming increasingly popular among young people.

"About a third of all teenagers in the US have admitted to using an e-cigarette at some point over the last year," said Dr Cox.

"This is a trend that is emerging across other countries which we don't want to see come into Ireland "