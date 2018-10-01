Calls on Government to increase vacant site levy

The Government has come under pressure to significantly raise the vacant site levy even if this requires amendments to the Constitution.

With just a week left until Budget Day, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will meet Fianna Fáil negotiators Michael McGrath and Barry Cowen to agree measures which will include minor changes to the tax bands for middle-income earners and small cuts to the Universal Social Charge.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

The opposition also wants a significant package to address the housing and homelessness crisis, with Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, Solidarity-PBP, and the Social Democrats calling for an increase in the vacant site levy to clamp down on land hoarding.

The current levy is set at 3% of the value of the land for this year and 7% for subsequent years.

Sinn Féin, which is due to publish its own alternative budget tomorrow, wants to help struggling renters through a tax relief worth one month’s rent and a three-year emergency rent freeze. This tax rebate would cost the State €265m.

The party would double the Government’s social housing output in 2019 through the construction of social and affordable homes.

It also wants to increase the minimum wage to €10.50 while weekly social welfare payments, including pensions, would be raised by €5 from January.

Sinn Féin would tackle the trolley crisis by reopening 500 hospital beds and would also halve the cost of childcare through increases in the Affordable Childcare scheme.

Party finance spokesman Pearse Doherty also agreed that the vacant site tax should be increased given the homelessness crisis.

Social Democrat Róisín Shortall said the current vacant site levy is “meaningless” as it only encourages developers to “continue to sit on land banks”.

“It has to be at a level that is higher than the level of house price inflation which is running at 10%,” she said.

Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly accused the Government of a lack of political will in addressing land hoarding.

“What the Government is saying is that we can’t impact on property rights,” he said.

Heaven forbid we start looking at ways and saying we have got to get this land into the public domain, suddenly the Constitution is thrown up.

Responding to calls for a minimum 10% levy, junior minister for rural affairs Sean Kyne said: “Changing the Constitution to impact on people’s rights is not an easy thing to have, let’s not pretend it is.

“Land hoarding, your private property, your own home, are they all going to be impacted upon? Next thing you will have people saying that if you are living in a five-bedroom house and you are on your own that really you should be moving out. Private property is protected in the Constitution.

“Anything that we do is done with legal advice.”

Mr Kyne added that the issue cannot be addressed simply.