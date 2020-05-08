News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Calls for 'urgent' investigation into Co Louth nursing home deaths

The home was brought under the control of a HSE hospital group last month to help it fight the outbreak.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 08, 2020 - 12:38 PM

There are calls for an "urgent" investigation to establish the circumstances that led to 23 deaths in a nursing home in Dundalk.

Dealgan House Nursing Home was brought under the control of the HSE last month to help fight the outbreak.

Labour TD Ged Nash has called on the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) to carry out an investigation into what happened at the home.

A total of 761 nursing home deaths have been linked to Covid-19 in Ireland since the outbreak began, accounting for 54.2% of the overall death toll.

Dealgan House Nursing Home extended sympathies to the families of all the residents who have died.

It also said it is winding down the external support its received as its own staff begins to return to work.

