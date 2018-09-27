Home»Breaking News»ireland

Calls for universities to delay registration dates after Leaving Cert student wins High Court case

Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 10:06 AM

There are calls for third-level institutions to extend their course registration cut-off dates.

It comes after a 19-year-old won her case against the State Examinations Commission over its appeals process.

Rebecca Carter was unable to start her chosen course three weeks ago because of a totting up error on one of her exams.

Rebecca Carter.

A High Court Judge yesterday ordered the SEC to determine her appeal by this Friday instead of mid-October, to allow her to start college next week.

[h2]Read more: Student who missed out on college place wins case over decision not to re-check Leaving Cert results before mid-October[/h2]

Former President of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, Betty McLoughlin, said universities and colleges need to allow time for the process to be completed.

Ms McLoughlin said: "The simplest thing, in my opinion, that would have to move would be that the third-level system would wait, would not close off the entrants into their courses until the process has taken place.

"Because I do know the absolute focus when they are doing this process has to be correcting every single error that might have happened through the process of the correcting."


