NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Calls for top Garda to attend feud meeting in Drogheda

By Elaine Keogh
Monday, April 29, 2019 - 07:43 PM

Gardaí in Drogheda, Co Louth, are investigating more than 70 individual incidents directly related to a feud since last summer, it has emerged.

The figure was confirmed as moves began to hold a special meeting of the Drogheda joint policing committee which it is hoped Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will attend.

The written request for the additional meeting, as all joint policing committees are not sitting until after the local elections, has come from the outgoing chair of the Drogheda committee, Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Flood.

He said despite the feud being raised in the Dáil and the minister for justice visiting the town to be briefed by gardaí, “none of the requested additional and permanent supports have been delivered”.

The minister for justice has stated many times that it is the Garda commissioner who is responsible for the distribution of Garda resources, including personnel, among the various Garda divisions.

“That is why he must attend a joint policing committee meeting in Drogheda,” he said.

The Garda Representative Association central executive committee representative for Louth, Garda Derek O’Donoghue confirmed that since the first attempted murder last June, “there have been 74 separate incidents directly related to the ongoing feud between criminal gangs”.

“That means there are 74 separate incidents all being investigated by gardaí locally. We do need extra resources from national units eg the ERU and the National Surveillance unit,” he said.

“We need a strong police presence both overt and covert to take on these individuals,” he added.

The GRA will debate a motion on Wednesday calling for armed support unit to be located in each division and specifically in the border region which includes Louth.

The feud has its roots in a drug turf war in which intimidation of families and young people who run up drug debts has featured significantly.

READ MORE

Podcast: GAA's New York state of mind. Will camogie change? Plus GAA Eile

Tusla has confirmed it will deliver the drug related intimidation reporting programme, as a direct response to the ongoing situation in Drogheda.

The programme was set up by the Garda National Drugs Unit and the National Family Support Network to respond to the needs of drug users and family members who are experiencing drug-related intimidation.

It has been welcomed by former mayor of Drogheda Pio Smith who works in the area of drug addiction: “It is a direct response to the feud and what has come to light over the past year”.

“We also plan to run a programme in schools for 2019/2020 that will expose the link between casual recreational drug use, the money trail and devastating serious violence as experienced in Drogheda.”

A rally entitled Drogheda Stands Together Against Violence, is being organised for West St, Drogheda, for 4pm on Saturday.

It is an initiative by election candidate Paddy McQuillan which he says it has cross-party support.

More on this topic

More armed gardaí to be deployed in Limerick, say bosses

Charlie Flanagan has reservations about arming all gardaí

Gardaí to seek more armed units to fight organised crime

‘Teen’s strength in face of seemingly insurmountable odds’

More in this Section

Murder probe launched after man stabbed in Co Antrim dies

Another protest held outside home of Health Minister

Gardaí concerned foot is being 'taken off the pedal' ahead of Brexit

Harris: Gardaí will 'absolutely' help Europol target crime bosses


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »