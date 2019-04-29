Calls for top Garda to attend feud meeting in Drogheda

Gardaí in Drogheda, Co Louth, are investigating more than 70 individual incidents directly related to a feud since last summer, it has emerged.

The figure was confirmed as moves began to hold a special meeting of the Drogheda joint policing committee which it is hoped Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will attend.

The written request for the additional meeting, as all joint policing committees are not sitting until after the local elections, has come from the outgoing chair of the Drogheda committee, Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Flood.

He said despite the feud being raised in the Dáil and the minister for justice visiting the town to be briefed by gardaí, “none of the requested additional and permanent supports have been delivered”.

The minister for justice has stated many times that it is the Garda commissioner who is responsible for the distribution of Garda resources, including personnel, among the various Garda divisions.

“That is why he must attend a joint policing committee meeting in Drogheda,” he said.

The Garda Representative Association central executive committee representative for Louth, Garda Derek O’Donoghue confirmed that since the first attempted murder last June, “there have been 74 separate incidents directly related to the ongoing feud between criminal gangs”.

“That means there are 74 separate incidents all being investigated by gardaí locally. We do need extra resources from national units eg the ERU and the National Surveillance unit,” he said.

“We need a strong police presence both overt and covert to take on these individuals,” he added.

The GRA will debate a motion on Wednesday calling for armed support unit to be located in each division and specifically in the border region which includes Louth.

The feud has its roots in a drug turf war in which intimidation of families and young people who run up drug debts has featured significantly.

Tusla has confirmed it will deliver the drug related intimidation reporting programme, as a direct response to the ongoing situation in Drogheda.

The programme was set up by the Garda National Drugs Unit and the National Family Support Network to respond to the needs of drug users and family members who are experiencing drug-related intimidation.

It has been welcomed by former mayor of Drogheda Pio Smith who works in the area of drug addiction: “It is a direct response to the feud and what has come to light over the past year”.

“We also plan to run a programme in schools for 2019/2020 that will expose the link between casual recreational drug use, the money trail and devastating serious violence as experienced in Drogheda.”

A rally entitled Drogheda Stands Together Against Violence, is being organised for West St, Drogheda, for 4pm on Saturday.

It is an initiative by election candidate Paddy McQuillan which he says it has cross-party support.