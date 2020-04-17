Calls for TD's travel expenses to be cut during crisis

There have been calls for TD's travel expenses to be at least halved during the Coronavirus crisis.

TDs are being paid unvouched travel expenses without needing to fob in to Leinster House despite the national lockdown.

The amount paid depends on how far away the Deputy lives from Leinster House.

Some say they still have to pay rent on properties in Dublin but RISE TD Paul Murphy believes that could be managed.

"We should have a vouched system for these expenses," said Mr Murphy.

"The idea that you have would have unvouched expenses in this day and age doesn't make sense."

He said that for the moment without a vouched system in place, circumstances call for a need for a significant cut.

"I would say at least 50% in the current expenses that are being paid."

Meanwhile, the Oireachtas has said no TD sought a special allowance for working from home.

Officials disputed reports from earlier this week which claimed that a small number of TDs were looking for expenses for working from home.

However, the Houses of the Oireachtas said in a statement that no TD has sought such an allowance and one is not being considered.

