There are calls for surrogacy to be regulated in Ireland.

The Assisted Human Reproduction bill was first introduced in 2017.

But concerns are being expressed that the yet to be passed Bill falls short of modern legislative standards.

Dr Brian Tobin, a law lecturer in NUIG, said that currently the woman who gives birth to the child is recognised as its legal mother.

He said that this can be altered with adequate surrogacy legislation.

"Without regulation, the intending mother cannot be recognised as a legal parent of the child under Irish law as it currently stands," said Dr Tobin.

"She can be left without parental rights in respect of the child so it is quite significant."