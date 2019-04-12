NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Calls for State inquiry into FAI's financial situation

John Delaney.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 12, 2019 - 04:46 PM

Independent Senator Rónán Mullen has called for a State inquiry into the FAI's financial situation following former CEO's John Delaney's refusal to answer questions about a €100,000 loan he gave the organisation.

Mr Delaney told an Oireachtas Committee that he could not talk talk about the loan for legal reasons.

Independent Senator Rónán Mullen said it is time for an inquiry to investigate the matter: "I don't think people got to a sense that those questions were satisfactorily answered.

"I don't think it should be let go that the committee was dealt with in this strange way by the FAI."

Mr Mullen said it would be similar to the one held in the Rio ticket sales scandal which cost €300,000.

"This is something the Minister should set up and as I say, why should the taxpayer be burdened with the cost of it. This is for the good of the FAI., it's for the good of Irish soccer, and it's for the good of accountability.

"The FAI is an important organisation, it looms large in our culture and our country and as I say, it gets money from sport Ireland as well as from the general public, so there's a legitimate interest in setting up an inquiry that will get the facts here. We've seen the committee can't do it."

