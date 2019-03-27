NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Calls for senior detective investigating Tyrone hotel crush to step aside

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray. Photo: PA.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 12:50 PM

An SDLP councillor has called for a senior detective to remove himself from an investigation into the hotel disco crush that killed three teenagers in Co Tyrone.

Denise Mullen, Chair of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership, said Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray should step aside after the owner of the hotel was arrested and then 'de-arrested' last week.

Michael McElhatton, proprietor of the Greenvale Hotel, was arrested last Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter after Morgan Barnard, 17, Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died following the crush near the entrance to the hotel in Cookstown on March 17.

Connor Currie, Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard who lost their lives after the crush on St Patrick's Day.

Mr McElhatton was further arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply but fast-track forensic analysis swiftly ruled out the possibility, police said.

A PSNI statement said: "Detectives from PSNI's major investigation team investigating the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Saint Patrick's Day have de-arrested a 52-year-old man, who was arrested earlier today on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply."

According to the Irish News, Ms Mullen made the call for Mr Murray to remove himself from the probe after he refused to apologise for the arrest.

Ms Mullen is reported to have lodged a complaint with the Police Ombudsman yesterday about the treatment of Mr McElhatton and said Mr Murray, who is head of the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch, must now step aside.

A spokesman for the ombudsman told the paper that while “the issue is not something we are taking forward in terms of her complaint we are making further enquiries”.

At the time of publication, more than 4,700 people had signed a change.org petition appealing for people's support that 'Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray should resign'.

READ MORE

Father of 16-year-old girl killed in road accident says life is 'unrecognisable'

Meanwhile, police officers who responded to the incident in Cookstown are to face investigation after it emerged they initially withdrew from the scene.

The PSNI's Chief Constable George Hamilton referred the actions of the officers to the Police Ombudsman yesterday after it emerged they initially withdrew from the scene.

Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said in a statement: “Following their initial assessment, they made attempts to establish more detail and information about what was happening and subsequently withdrew to await further police support.

“The timing and nature of police actions during this period require further investigation to fully establish the facts."

READ MORE

'An awful tragedy': Community mourns mother-of-two and newborn son who died at Cork hospital

More on this topic

11 arrested during raids targeting loyalist paramilitaries

Six arrested as police raids target loyalist paramilitaries

Sinn Féin leader and PSNI chief hold ‘frank and constructive’ meeting

Man arrested after 53-year-old woman found dead

KEYWORDS

PSNITyroneOmbudsman

More in this Section

Father of Cork toddler injured in hit-and-run 'absolutely blown away' by support

€10m social housing plan for former company HQ in Cork

FAI have not responded to Oireachtas questions in relation to finances

People are entitled to protest, says junior minister following protest at Ireland match


Lifestyle

Sculpture of Cara Delevingne as Medusa unveiled in London

Would you scale a frozen waterfall? Learning to ice climb in the Italian Dolomites

What is lip threading? The controversial non-surgical treatment promises a fuller pout

Review: The Marriage of Figaro, Cork Opera House

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »