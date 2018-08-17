Home»Breaking News»ireland

Calls for President Higgins to release medical records

Friday, August 17, 2018 - 08:27 AM

There have been calls for the President to release his medical records to the public.

Michael D Higgins would be 84 years of age at the end of his second term in office should he win the upcoming election.

Some of his opponents have argued he should have to prove he is physically fit for the job.

"At that age, if I was going for a driving test they'd want to check my eyesight," said artist Kevin Sharkey.

"If I was going for an important job such as the presidency, of course they should make medical records available.

"I'm happy to do that, I think all the other candidates should do that, because at 85 years of age, which is where he'd be on the second run.

"That's [a] pretty advanced age for someone who's expected to go on 16 or 18-hour flights around the world."

