Calls for Phoenix Park to remain partially closed to traffic

Gates at the Phoenix Park that have been closed to traffic since the Covid-19 pandemic should stay that way, according to a Green Party Councillor.

It is despite traffic jams through the park over the weekend with some reporting delays of up to 90 minutes.

Traffic is much calmer along Chesterfield Avenue in the Phoenix Park this afternoon after a weekend of gridlock.

Some people reportedly missed their slots at Dublin Zoo due to the long delays caused by the traffic.

Green Party Councillor Michael Pidgeon hopes it was a freak occurrence.

"There has been some changes to the traffic lights as you exit Phoenix Park," said Mr Pidgeon.

"They tried to change them midway through the traffic jam but unfortunately and understandably, a guard took over and started directing traffic and that had the effect of further slowing it."

A lot of different aspects have been blamed for gridlock.

With only the Parkgate St and Castleknock entrances open to cars since the pandemic some say the rest of the gates should now be reopened.

However, others believe it is down to too many cars travelling through the park in the first place.

The Office of Public Works, which maintains the park's facilities, did not reply when asked for comment.