Latest: Gavin Duffy brands Peter Casey Traveller comments 'reckless and inflammatory'

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 09:30 AM

Latest: Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy has responded to comments Peter Casey made about Travellers.

Mr Casey said Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority.

Speaking this morning, Mr Duffy said that the comments deeply concerned him calling them "reckless and inflammatory".

He said that Mr Casey should withdraw the comments also said that they had no place in a presidential campaign.

"They reach back into another era which I believed we, as a society and a community, have put well behind us," said Mr Duffy.

"Travellers face many challenges in life, not least in developing and sustaining understanding and acceptance with the settled community.

"Such comments only pitch us back into a time and a dark place that we have long ago left behind. I would ask Mr Casey to withdraw his comments."

Earlier: Calls for Peter Casey to withdraw from Áras race after Traveller comments

Calls are being made on Peter Casey to withdraw from the race to be Ireland's next President over comments he made about Travellers.

Mr Casey said Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority.

Pavee Point has described the comments as grossly insulting and offensive and have called on him to withdraw from the race for the Áras.

Peter Casey made the comments while speaking to the Indepdent.ie's podcast 'The Floating' Voter.

"I don't believe that Travellers should be given special status, why should they be given status over and above yourself or myself," said Mr Casey.

He said that it is "nonsense" that Travellers are viewed as a minority ethnicity saying "they're not Romany or whatever".

He went on to describe Travellers as "basically people that are camping on somebody else's land".

Presidential electionPeter CaseyTravellers

