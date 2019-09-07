Calls for 'new look' at policing in north Dublin following shooting

Investigations are continuing after a man was shot a number of times in North Dublin.

It happened in Donaghmede last night.

The 30-year-old remains in a serious condition in hospital this morning.

The shooting happened at around 7.10pm last evening at a house on Streamville Road in Donaghmede.

A man sustained a number of gunshot wounds and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in a serious condition.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Tom Brabazon says the Taoiseach recently visited the North Fringe announcing plans for a new Garda Station but he says that is too little too late.

He says there needs to be a whole new look at policing in the area.

"We need to get in here and get to the root causes in the same way as has been done previously in the North Inner City," said Cllr Brabazon.

"It seems to me that all of the activity that has happened in the last number of months that we are going down that route.

"We need to take a radical look at policing and the whole area of crime in a root-and-branch way so that we can get to the bottom of this."

Local Green Party Councillor Lawrence Hemmings is appealing for the local community to help Gardaí with their investigation into last night's shooting.

"I do hope that the guards make good progress with the investigation and if anyone was in the area I would ask them to come forward and go to the Coolock Garda Station to let them know if they have any information," said Cllr Hemmings.

"We need the support of the community to help bring the perpetrator to justice."

Gardaí in Coolock are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, particularly anyone who may have noticed a Beige Nissan Almera in the area or any motorists in the area travelling at the time who may have Dashcam Footage, to contact Coolock Garda Station on 016664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.