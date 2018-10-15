Calls for new Garda oversight body with powers to investigate retired members of force

There are calls for a new Garda oversight body to be established with powers to investigate retired members of the force.

The calls come after reports former garda press officer Superintendent Dave Taylor has applied for retirement after being suspended at the weekend.

The Disclosures Tribunal report, published last week, found he was involved in a smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Criminologist Johnny Connolly was a member of the commission on the future of policing and says there are currently problems with disciplinary procedures within the gardaí.

"One of the recommendations that we have made is that Gsoc [Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission] should be superseded by a new independent complaints body that would also have the power to investigate retired or resigned members of the organisation."

