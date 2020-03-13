Calls for moratorium on evictions during coronavirus containment

The Government is facing mounting calls for a moratorium on evictions as part of the response to the growing Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

Housing and homelessness charity Focus Ireland have written to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar requesting the moratorium and have also outlined a number of actions to protect vulnerable citizens that are either homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The charity has pointed out that people who are homeless have limited living space and limited options for self-isolation and social distancing. They are also at additional risk due to long term health conditions and/or disability.

As well as a moratorium on evictions, Focus Ireland has also called for the immediate availability of SWA Rent Supplement to people living in private rented accommodation who are unable to work due to illness or the requirement of self-isolation.

Director of advocacy at Focus Ireland Mike Allen said many of these households were already paying a large proportion of their income on just keeping a roof over their heads.

"Any loss of income will cause considerable distress and increase the risk of losing their homes. There has been considerable coverage of the challenges facing mortgage holders in these circumstances, and we welcome the openness of many mortgage providers to apply payment ‘holidays’ or similar arrangements. However, there has been no discussion of the situation of renters, who are often in much more precarious situations," he said.

Mr Allen said the prospect of eviction in the current climate was a "terrifying prospect" for the 40 or so families that are issued eviction notices every month and a "terrible additional strain on homeless services which are already under extreme stress”.

Earlier this week, Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said called on housing minister Eoghan Murphy to supports for people living in emergency accommodation.

"The Minister must give serious consideration to how his Department will support those living in emergency accommodation, in cramped living quarters, such as hotel rooms and hostels during the COVID 19 pandemic. It is virtually impossible to self-isolate in these conditions," he said.

Mr Ó Broin also asked if the Government was considering a rent review moratorium and if emergency rent supplement payments will made available to renters during the current crisis.