Calls for minister to address Junior Cert situation

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 25, 2020 - 04:46 PM

The Education Minister is being called on to urgently address the situation regarding the holding of Junior Cert exams.

Joe McHugh previously indicated tests would take place in September.

However, recent discussions with student representatives, parents and schools has led to reports they could now be held in May.

Schools in Galway and Kilkenny decided themselves this week to hold tests earlier.

Labour Party education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says the lack of clarity from the Department is frustrating.

"Changes in policies, changes in priorities and no sense that we have any real leadership at the top of the department," he said.

"Obviously we appreciated that it's a very difficult situation; Covid-19 has thrown everything up in the air but at the same time, students, parents and teachers deserve better from the department than getting leaked information."

TOPIC: Coronavirus

