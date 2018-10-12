Home»Breaking News»ireland

Calls for legislation after report of landlord charging 'viewing fee'

There are calls for the government to bring in legislation which would stop landlords charging prospective tenants "viewing fees".

Housing charity Threshold has revealed that one woman contacted them after she was charged €500 to view a property.

At the moment, there are no laws preventing a landlord from charging these fees.

Chief executive of Threshold John-Mark McCafferty says it allows landlords to discriminate between potential tenants.

"It provides a barrier where there is so little to let," said Mr McCafferty.

"Everyone will grudge paying that - but those on middle to high incomes will feel 'well, what choice do I have? I really want a shot at this accommodation'.

"Now for people who are on lower incomes, people who are on Rent Supplement or HAP, it's clearly way beyond many of their capacity to do."

