Calls for laws to be updated after graphic images of fatal M50 crash shared online

Latest: Ireland urgently needs to update its laws to “catch up” with the technology that allowed people to share gruesome images from the site of a fatal road accident on Dublin’s M50 yesterday, says the AA’s Conor Faughnan.

A woman, who was in her 30s, died yesterday following a multi-vehicle crash involving three cars and a lorry at the northbound Finglas exit of the motorway.

Graphic footage and images of the incident taken by drivers passing the crash site are circulating online.

Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Investigating gardaí say they have been alerted to a number of images from the crash scene being circulated online and are calling on the public not to share such images, out of respect for the family of the deceased and those involved in the crash.

The Automobile Association’s Director of Consumer Affairs, Conor Faughnan says that “rubber necking” and the taking photographs and videos at the scene of accidents are becoming a major problem.

“We can’t be blind to this and say these things aren’t happening. We need to look at the laws about decent behavior,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

“We need the law to catch up with technology."

There should be some sanctions against that behavior. Any reasonable person would say that they shouldn’t be allowed to do that.

"With a bit of concentration reasonable laws could be drafted to deal with this situation.

“Just because you can see something, it doesn’t mean you should share it.

READ MORE: Appeal for witnesses after roads claim three lives in separate accidents

“Clearly it is very important when adding to the distress of the family and friends.”

Mr Faughnan said that it is not enough for media organisations to have their own protocols, with the growing social phenomenon there is a need “to draw the line.

“That line was crossed yesterday. People should be held accountable.”

#DUBLIN M50 off ramp at J5 open again after fatal incident yesterday. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 25, 2019

Gardaí make appeal for public not to share graphic images of fatal M50 accident

Update 7am: Gardaí are appealing to the public not to circulate images of a crash which claimed the life of a woman on Dublin's M50 yesterday.

The footage was taken by drivers passing the crash site.

The victim, who was in her 30s, suffered catastrophic injuries in the multi-vehicle crash involving three cars and a lorry, yesterday morning at the northbound Finglas exit of the motorway.

The scene of the collision between on the M50 today. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to Dublin City Morgue.

Gardaí are liaising with the family of the deceased woman and an incident room has been set up at Finglas Garda Station.

Investigators are appealing anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

They also say they have been alerted to a number of images from the crash scene being circulated online.

They are calling on the public not to share such images, out of respect for the family of the deceased and those involved in the crash.

The slip road from the M50 northbound at Junction 5 has been reopened.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for information, in particular, anyone who was travelling on the M50 from Junction 6 (Blanchardstown) and Junction 5 (Finglas) between 11.15am and 11.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas garda station on 01-6667500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.