Calls for individual case assessments as HSE redeploys 750 home care workers

Friday, April 03, 2020 - 10:19 AM

Family Carers Ireland are calling for individual assessments as over 750 home care workers are to be redeployed to nursing homes and other facilities during the Covid-19 crisis.

The redeployment means several families will lose their home-help hours.

However, the organisation has come across instances where support has been withdrawn without taking into account the full implications.

In one instance a 71-year-old woman acts as a carer to her 98-year-old mother but has had their service withdrawn as there appeared to be wider family support available.

However, both the carer and her mother have been advised to cocoon during the Covid19 outbreak as they are both over 70.

On top of this, members of the wider family support network are frontline health care workers and therefore cannot help with the care of their relatives.

Family Carers Ireland has said this highlights the need for individual assessment of a family carer and their loved one’s needs before any withdrawal of hours.

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Carer Engagement with Family Carers Ireland said: "While we understand the necessity for redeployment of homecare hours, we need to ensure this is done fairly and takes into account the needs of the entire family.

"Family Carers Ireland wants to reassure family carers that they are not on their own. We are here to support them and we have a network of experts, health care professionals and community response teams ready to assist them.

She added: "If any family carer is struggling, they can call our freephone Careline 1800 240724. We will advocate for support on their behalf and together we’ll get through this time of great uncertainty.”

