Calls for increased Luas security after 'grotesque and violent' attack video goes viral

TDs have called for increased security on the Luas after a video of an assault aboard a tram went viral.

The video, which has been viewed thousands of times on social media, shows one man attacking another man on board a Luas tram, repeatedly kicking him in the head while other distressed passengers call on him to stop.

Gardaí said the two men, aged 40 and 47 respectively, were involved in “an altercation” which occurred on the Luas last Saturday.

A Garda spokesman said: “One of the men received serious head injuries, which are non-life threatening, in the assault and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

“The second man received serious injuries and was taken to St James hospital.”

The 40-year-old man was later arrested in relation to the assault. He was released in the early hours of Sunday without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart has called for a dedicated Garda transport unit.

“This is yet another example of how violence and anti-social behaviour on our public transport network is becoming the norm,” he said.

Incidents of dangerous, unruly behaviour have become far too commonplace on public transport services in Dublin. They’re now occurring daily and have become more extreme in nature

“The Government must get involved and stop deferring to the transport companies. The type of anti-social behaviour such as yesterday’s incident requires a level of activity that only sworn officers of An Garda Siochana can provide.”

Dublin North West Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has called on the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Luas operator Transdev to work together to increase security on Luas routes in Dublin City to ensure the safety of passengers.

“I have also been made aware of distressing footage that has emerged on social media of a violent assault that is alleged to have occurred on a Luas tram in recent weeks,” he said.

“The footage appears to show a grotesque and violent assault taking place in broad daylight.

“I believe the NTA and Transdev need to collaborate and ensure more security is put in place to safeguard members of the public who use the Luas on a daily basis.

“Last year alone, there were close to 42 million Luas passengers, which was an increase of 11% and with planned extensions of the Luas lines in the future, I believe these figures will continue to grow.”

- Press Association