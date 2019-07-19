News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Calls for increased Luas security after 'grotesque and violent' attack video goes viral

Calls for increased Luas security after 'grotesque and violent' attack video goes viral
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 05:39 PM

TDs have called for increased security on the Luas after a video of an assault aboard a tram went viral.

The video, which has been viewed thousands of times on social media, shows one man attacking another man on board a Luas tram, repeatedly kicking him in the head while other distressed passengers call on him to stop.

Gardaí said the two men, aged 40 and 47 respectively, were involved in “an altercation” which occurred on the Luas last Saturday.

A Garda spokesman said: “One of the men received serious head injuries, which are non-life threatening, in the assault and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

“The second man received serious injuries and was taken to St James hospital.”

The 40-year-old man was later arrested in relation to the assault. He was released in the early hours of Sunday without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart has called for a dedicated Garda transport unit.

“This is yet another example of how violence and anti-social behaviour on our public transport network is becoming the norm,” he said.

Incidents of dangerous, unruly behaviour have become far too commonplace on public transport services in Dublin. They’re now occurring daily and have become more extreme in nature

“The Government must get involved and stop deferring to the transport companies. The type of anti-social behaviour such as yesterday’s incident requires a level of activity that only sworn officers of An Garda Siochana can provide.”

Dublin North West Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has called on the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Luas operator Transdev to work together to increase security on Luas routes in Dublin City to ensure the safety of passengers.

“I have also been made aware of distressing footage that has emerged on social media of a violent assault that is alleged to have occurred on a Luas tram in recent weeks,” he said.

“The footage appears to show a grotesque and violent assault taking place in broad daylight.

“I believe the NTA and Transdev need to collaborate and ensure more security is put in place to safeguard members of the public who use the Luas on a daily basis.

“Last year alone, there were close to 42 million Luas passengers, which was an increase of 11% and with planned extensions of the Luas lines in the future, I believe these figures will continue to grow.”

- Press Association

GardaiLuaspoliticsTransporttravelTOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Man fined for deer-poaching in Wicklow MountainsMan fined for deer-poaching in Wicklow Mountains

UCC researchers find hundreds of centuries-old newletters in Medici vaultsUCC researchers find hundreds of centuries-old newletters in Medici vaults

GSOC investigate after Garda accidentally shoots himself in the footGSOC investigate after Garda accidentally shoots himself in the foot

Substantial delays on upgrades to West Cork hospitals Substantial delays on upgrades to West Cork hospitals


Lifestyle

Garbage offered a pop twist on grunge’s maximalist angst when they materialised in a dramatic swirl in the mid-Nineties. Like a candy-cane Nirvana, they were bleak and baroque but with tunes you could hum in the dark.Garbage's return to Dublin well worth the wait

Circle back to fashion's hottest retro print, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: Circling back to fashion's hottest retro print

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

Kya deLongchamps reports back on the performance of her photovoltaic array and wonders if it could handle the addition of an electric carDIY: Get ready for a natural high

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »