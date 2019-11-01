News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Calls for immediate action as 'disgraceful' images emerge of psychiatric patients sleeping on floor

Calls for immediate action as 'disgraceful' images emerge of psychiatric patients sleeping on floor
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Friday, November 01, 2019 - 06:30 AM

- Additonal reporting by Digital Desk

Images of people sleeping on the floor of the Psychiatric Unit in University Hospital Waterford have been described as disgraceful.

Labour's Health Spokesperson Alan Kelly says there needs to be immediate action from the HSE to address appalling conditions in the psychiatric unit in University Hospital Waterford.

Deputy Kelly said: “As reports in today’s Irish Examiner show, the conditions in the psychiatric unit in University Hospital Waterford are completely substandard and require an urgent response from Government and the HSE.

“The level of overcrowding that is taking place in UHW is completely unacceptable. Vulnerable patients who need to be in these types of units require proper care and it is increasingly difficult for staff to provide it when there are too many patients in the unit.

“It is deplorable that patients in the psychiatric unit are sleeping on chairs or on the floor because there are no more beds left.

“Conditions like this are intolerable not just for patients and their families but for hospital staff who are trying to do their best for vulnerable patients.

“We need to see a rapid response to this issue from the Minister for Health and officials in the HSE, we can’t have another case where people in the South-East are receiving substandard care compared to other parts of the country.”

Calls for immediate action as 'disgraceful' images emerge of psychiatric patients sleeping on floor

‘Distress’ as psychiatric patients sleep on floor of hospital

Images of patients lying on the floor surrounded by screens have emerged from the psychiatric unit in University Hospital Waterford where severe overcrowding is causing “intolerable distress”, according to the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA).

PNA industrial relations officer Michael Hayes said there were 54 patients in the 44-bed unit earlier this week. Another seven patients were sent to the private St Patrick’s mental health services in Dublin and three more to Kilkenny.

“That means the unit was essentially dealing with 64 patients,” said Mr Hayes.

He said there were five patients sleeping on chairs yesterday.

“To expect people to sleep in chairs at the most vulnerable time of their life — I just don’t have a word for it,” he said.

It was impossible to deliver proper care at the unit, he added.

Mental Health Commission chief executive John Farrelly was made aware of the photographs by the Irish Examiner, and said the commission has previously met the HSE “at the highest level” to highlight its unhappiness at how mental health services in Waterford are operating. He said overcrowding made it impossible to provide quality care.

“We’ve addressed this at local level and at the highest level,” said Mr Farrelly. “We have told them we want them to look at governance and management in the area.”

Mr Farrelly said the matter may reach a point where the commission has to apply a condition to the centre’s registration limiting the amount of people that can be admitted to the unit.

“If people can’t comply with the regulations, they put their registration at risk,” he said.

The PNA said it has been highlighting the situation in Waterford for two years, while the situation had improved in Kilkenny in the intervening period, said Mr Hayes.

“But Waterford has nothing,” he added. “When we amalgamated with the Wexford service in 2010, we bled staff. All acute beds were moved to Waterford and the resources were never put in place to maintain the service. I think now that we are at a very dangerous point.”

Mr Hayes said there are 50 vacancies in mental health services in the region and they are “not in a position to build up a community service”.

John Hearne, a Sinn Féin councillor in Waterford, said there is “no dignity” for patients in such a chaotically crowded environment.

Mr Farrelly said the Mental Health Commission has formally told the HSE it cannot accept the way the mental health service is operating in Waterford and, where regulations are not complied with, the commission will use “the full rigours of the law”.

In a statement, the HSE, whose response did not address the issue of patients lying on the floor, said that, in some cases, patients need to wait overnight for a bed in the unit. Efforts are made to “make patients as comfortable as possible”.

“In these cases, patients may be offered chairs and blankets,” said the HSE. “Trolleys are not permitted to be used in the psychiatric unit.”

Over the last week, the unit had to deal with “an unusually high number of involuntary referrals”, said the HSE.

READ MORE

Hospitals spend €18m to outsource surgeries

More on this topic

Hospitals spend €18m to outsource surgeriesHospitals spend €18m to outsource surgeries

Scottish youth football bosses advise heading ban for players under 11Scottish youth football bosses advise heading ban for players under 11

11,452 on trolleys: INMO warns of risks following worst-ever October for overcrowding11,452 on trolleys: INMO warns of risks following worst-ever October for overcrowding

National Drugs Strategy - Centralised approach is not working National Drugs Strategy - Centralised approach is not working


University Hospital WaterfordHealthTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Government departments face penalties if climate targets not met – MinisterGovernment departments face penalties if climate targets not met – Minister

14 charged with drug trafficking offences in Drogheda as part of Garda operation14 charged with drug trafficking offences in Drogheda as part of Garda operation

Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts

Garda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introducedGarda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introduced


Lifestyle

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

Childline in Britain explains how parents can make sure their adolescent children realise porn often isn’t realistic and may be inappropriate for young teens.Ask an expert: How do I talk to my child about watching online porn?

There’s a chill in the air and it’s time to hibernate at home. Gabrielle Fagan hunts the hottest buys (and bargains) to warm up rooms.10 easy ways to cosy up your home for winter

Following in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg, Flossie Donnelly is also on the same mission to save the planet. Her efforts will be the subject ofa new RTÉ documentary, writes Paula Burns.Saving the world one beach clean at a time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »