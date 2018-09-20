Calls for Health Minister to approve life-changing drug

Campaigners are calling for the Health Minister to approve a life-changing drug for people suffering from a rare muscle disease.

Irish sufferers of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) are meeting with TDs in Leinster House today to make the case for the drug called Spinraza.

The treatment's the first drug that can alleviate the muscle wasting condition.

Jonathan O'Grady from SMA Ireland says the drug can transform the lives of children with the condition.

"A patient who previously could only lie on the floor and roll could now potentially stand and maybe even take a step," he said.

"A patient who before could only sit up straight might now be able to crawl."

Spinraza is now available in 19 EU countries but not in Ireland.

"There are 19 countries in the EU who have already approved Spinraza for general release," Mr O'Grady said.

"If I lived in Spain today I'd have this drug. If I lived in Italy today I'd have this drug.

"But because I live in Ireland there's a question mark. We want that question mark removed."

Digital Desk