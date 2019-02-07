NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Calls for government to 'do the right thing' over nurses' strike

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 04:43 PM
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

The Government has been called on to "do the right thing" and engage with striking nurses without preconditions.

Nurses and midwives who took part in a third day of industrial action today and are set to strike for three consecutive days next week.

Nurses take part in their third day of industrial action outside St. James' Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Speaking in the Dáil, Health Minister Simon Harris said the Government is eager to come to "a fair and satisfactory solution" but it would have to be one that preserves the integrity of all elements of the public sector pay agreement reached last year.

Solidarity PBP TD Mick Barry encouraged a group of nurses who watched the debate from the public gallery to "keep your nerve" and keep up the pressure on the picket line.

Mr Harris said the current agreement commits to "significant increases" in pay by 2020 and will mean many will see wage increases of between 2 to 2.5% by the end of this year.

The Minister said he is willing to engage in talks on the range of workplace-related issues other than pay.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also said: "If we make any one movement in this wage agreement for one group, it has immediate consequences for every other group".

But he acknowledged that recommendations from the commission allow for targeted changes, particularly around allowances that would be unlikely to trigger any competing claims from elsewhere in our public service.

"I still accept, stand by and believe in that piece of work," said Mr Donohoe.

TDs from across the opposition demanded that the Government enter talks without preconditions with Labour TD Alan Kelly asking "what's to be lost" in doing so? "It's going to happen anyway, it might as well happen now," he said.

READ MORE: 'I will struggle to pay the mortgage but I had to make a stand,' says midwife on strike at Coombe

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly said nurses working abroad want to be given a reason to come home. "Pay them decently, stop educating our nurses and our midwives to work in health services elsewhere," she said.

Ms O'Reilly said Mr Harris now has the opportunity to "do the right thing" and enter talks but said "there is no point everyone sitting around a table looking at each other when there is no will to resolve the dispute."

Fianna Fáil's Stephen Donnelly said health care professionals are now at their wits' end while his party colleague Barry Cowen said patients and the public are now suffering.

Dr Michael Harty said the strike is a result of a "failure to anticipate and deal with the frustration that nurses have" and said there is now a need for massive reform of the health system.


KEYWORDS

Nurses' StrikeINMOSimon HarrisPaschal Donohoe

More on this topic

Nurses strike: 'There has to be a better way', says Harris as 27,000 appointments cancelled

'I will struggle to pay the mortgage but I had to make a stand,' says midwife on strike at Coombe

Cork nurses and midwives tell government: 'The more they ignore us, the louder we'll get'

Gov urged to 'do the right thing' as nurses watch Dáil debate from gallery

More in this Section

Donohoe denies discussing cost overruns at children's hospital ahead of Budget

Gardaí warn students over drinking on the street during RAG week

Clare cleaner falsely accused of stealing from Tesco settles defamation case

Calls to protect cycle lanes on Cork streets to be considered by council


Lifestyle

Darina’s recipes for the Chinese New Year

Sweet treats to make with kids this Valentine's Day

I do, I do, I do: Anna Geary says yes to life, laughter and love

Protein might star in the fitness-nutrition scene, but could you be consuming too much?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »