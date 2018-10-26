Home»Breaking News»ireland

Calls for Gov to act faster on ticket touting as Fleetwood Mac fans left disappointed

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 04:01 PM

The government is facing fresh calls to act faster on the issue of ticket touting.

Thousands of Westlife and Fleetwood Mac fans were left disappointed this week after tickets to their Irish shows were quickly snapped up.

However, tickets can be found on reselling websites for as much as €570 per ticket.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock (pictured above) is frustrated at how long the process is taking.

"What we were looking for was Cabinet approval," said Mr Rock. "We got that in July.

"It took some 18 months to get to that point. Now what we need though, is Cabinet urgency.

READ MORE: Government approves legislation aimed at tackling ticket touts

"We need the Chief Whip of the Government and the minister who is responsible for this to push this forward, to make it a priority and get it enacted as soon as possible."

The proposed new laws - the 'Prohibition of Above-Cost Ticket Touting Bill' - were approved last July by the Government and will ban the above face value resale of tickets for events with a capacity of at least 1,000 people.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Tickets

More in this Section

Woman awarded €75k following supermarket fall caused by spilled cream

Ireland’s prison staff 'has an average of 15.7 sick days' a year

Woman who died in Bray house fire named

Former soldier, 64, who repeatedly raped niece and grand nephew jailed for six years


Breaking Stories

New body fat measure successfully trialled to tackle childhood obesity

Music that inspires hymn this jazz weekend

Seán Ó Muimhneacháin's finest work songs come alive

Time it is a-changing: Calling time on turning the clocks back and forward

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »