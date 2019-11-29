News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Calls for full-scale inquiry into illegal adoptions in Ireland

Calls for full-scale inquiry into illegal adoptions in Ireland
Maud de Boer-Buquicchio
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, November 29, 2019 - 04:26 PM

A United Nations special rapporteur has again called for a full-scale inquiry into the scale of forced and illegal adoptions that occurred in Ireland.

Maud de Boer-Buquicchio, UN special rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, reiterated her call at an event at the Irish Centre for Human Rights in Dublin where she was discussing her report on Ireland.

That report, published in March, highlighted concerns in relation to the failure to provide information, accountability and redress to survivors of institutional abuse, and to persons adopted in a manner that would amount to "sale of children under international law".

Ms de Boer-Buquicchio said it was clear, based on the evidence produced to date, that a full inquiry into adoption practices was required.

"Given the legacy of forced and illegal adoption in Ireland, including those carried out for commercial purposes, I also encourage the Irish Government to further conduct a national examination of all alleged illicit activities undertaken in the field of adoption which would clarify the scope of this issue both historically and in the present," she said.

Ms de Boer-Buquicchio said it was "widely noted" that many adoption arrangements both domestically and internationally were made illegally "through the use of falsified documentation or by coercing natural mothers to consent to the adoption of their child against their will".

Regarding the Mother and Baby Homes Commission's final report, which is due in February, the UN special rapporteur said that given its "limited scope...it cannot be comprehensive as it covers only a limited amount of institutions".

Ms de Boer-Buquicchio said that, instead of inquiries into individual institutions, the State should be focused on investigating "the gamut of human rights abuses identified in these and similar settings".

The review itself should be based on the types of human rights abuses committed and not on particular institutions to account for the fact that the abuses are alleged to have occurred in and outside of institutional settings.

"That would also avoid the arbitrary unequal treatment of survivors based on their individual circumstances," she added.

With regard to intercountry adoption, Ms de Boer-Buquicchio also expressed concern that travel and certification documents issued by Irish authorities to couples who want to adopt children abroad “lack specificity and can be easily falsified.”

READ MORE

Joshua Allen is released from jail to enter drug rehab

More on this topic

Just 137 of 15,000 people to be moved to new adoption registerJust 137 of 15,000 people to be moved to new adoption register

Parents report ‘soft coercion’ from TuslaParents report ‘soft coercion’ from Tusla

Katherine Zappone aware of distress at Tusla refusalsKatherine Zappone aware of distress at Tusla refusals

Most on adoption list must reapply to replacement registerMost on adoption list must reapply to replacement register


TOPIC: Adoption

More in this Section

Suspended term for sex attack on teenSuspended term for sex attack on teen

Mumps on the rise as people share discredited research onlineMumps on the rise as people share discredited research online

Irish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - TanaisteIrish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - Tanaiste

Ballinamore residents agree to house 27 asylum seekers in apartments before ChristmasBallinamore residents agree to house 27 asylum seekers in apartments before Christmas


Lifestyle

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Whether it’s Secret Santa ideas or a glam quick-fix for the party season you’re after, Rachel Marie Walsh thinks small is beautiful this month.Product Watch: Small is beautiful this month

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »