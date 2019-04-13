NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Calls for election candidates to make services for the disabled a priority

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 09:07 AM

The Disability Federation of Ireland is calling on election candidates to make disability a top priority.

It wants public services such as housing, education, transport and health to be open and accessible for people with a disability.

It also wants European investment funds to ensure accessibility and equality.

Development Manager, PJ Cleere, says it's time we made Ireland a fairer place for everyone.

"What we are asking candidates to do is to make sure that all local public services are open and accessible for people who have a disability," he said.

"We want to ensure that all people with disabilities can participate in local decision making structures.

"We are also asking local candidates to ensure that if they are elected to make sure that local authorities publish (the) United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities implementation plan by 2020."

The country goes to the polls on May 24.

KEYWORDS

Disability Federation of IrelandLocal Elections

